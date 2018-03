Feb 28 (Reuters) - Kvh Industries Inc:

* SKY PERFECT JSAT AGREES TO INVEST $4.5 MILLION IN KVH AS PART OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATION IN MARITIME SATELLITE CONNECTIVITY

* KVH INDUSTRIES - SKY PERFECT JSAT AGREED TO PURCHASE $4.5 MILLION OF CO‘S COMMON STOCK IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT AT $11.95/SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: