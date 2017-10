Sept 14 (Reuters) - Sky Plc:

* SKY PLC - RESPONSE TO SECRETARY OF STATE‘S ANNOUNCEMENT

* ‍NOTES TODAY‘S ANNOUNCEMENT BY SECRETARY OF STATE FOR DIGITAL, CULTURE, MEDIA AND ON PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF SKY BY 21ST CENTURY FOX, INC​

* SKY PLC - NOTE SWIFT DECISION TO NOW REFER THIS TO CMA AND WILL CONTINUE TO ENGAGE CONSTRUCTIVELY IN THIS PROCESS