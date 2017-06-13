BRIEF-Sky Solar announces intention to investigate conduct of former CEO Weili Su

June 13 (Reuters) - Sky Solar Holdings Ltd:

* Sky Solar announces intended formation of independent committee to investigate the conduct of former CEO

* Management committee intends to recommend to board that it form a committee to investigate conduct

* Committee will consist only of independent directors

* Independent committee may recommend further action intended to provide greater transparency to company's shareholders

* After reviewing certain conduct of former CEO Weili Su, management committee to recommend board to form committee to investigate his conduct