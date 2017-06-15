FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Sky Solar provides additional details on intended investigation of conduct of former CEO
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
June 15, 2017 / 1:55 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Sky Solar provides additional details on intended investigation of conduct of former CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Sky Solar Holdings Ltd

* Sky solar provides additional details on intended investigation of conduct of former ceo and clarifications on shareholders meeting

* Sky solar -conduct subject to investigation involved certain transactions and fund transfers which appear to lack proper board and audit committee authorizations

* Sky solar holdings ltd says company is evaluating potential impact of these transactions and fund transfers

* Sky solar holdings - expects to establish committee in next two to three days to investigate conduct of its former ceo weili su

* Sky solar -weili su remains as director until earlier of adoption of ordinary resolution in shareholders meeting to remove him from director position Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.