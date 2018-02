Feb 9 (Reuters) - Skycity Entertainment Group Ltd:

* DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 10 NZ CENTS PER SHARE

* HY NET PROFIT AFTER TAX NZ$ ‍93.5​ MILLION VERSUS NZ$83.8 MILLION

* HY REPORTED REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES NZ$504.6 MILLION VERSUS NZ$ 484.2 MILLION

* CONTINUES TO TARGET NZ$10 BILLION INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS TURNOVER FOR FY18 FOR THE GROUP‍​

* REMAINS ON-TRACK TO ACHIEVE MODEST GROWTH IN GROUP EBITDA FOR FY18‍​

* OPERATING MARGINS IN 2H18 ARE EXPECTED TO BE BROADLY CONSISTENT WITH 1H18