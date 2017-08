Aug 9 (Reuters) - Skycity Entertainment Group Ltd-

* Fy total reported revenue ‍​NZ$928.1 million down 7.2 percent

* Fy reported net profit after tax NZ$44.9 mln, down 69.2%

* Fy normalised NPAT NZ$154.6 million up 1.3 pct‍​

* Declared a fully imputed final dividend of 10.0 cents per share payable on 15 september 2017

* Anticipates Skycity's group EBITDA for FY18 to show modest growth on the previous corresponding period