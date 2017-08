July 20 (Reuters) - Skycity Entertainment Group Ltd :

* Update on New Zealand International Convention Centre completion

* Remains comfortable with contractual arrangements with Fletcher Construction and project remains on-budget

* Updated programme currently indicates practical completion for both NZICC and Hobson Street Hotel around middle of 2019

* This slight delay will not impact on any of Nzicc's confirmed bookings to date