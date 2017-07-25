FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 days ago
BRIEF-Skycity Entertainment proposes to recognise impairment of Skycity Darwin's goodwill of A$95 million
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 25, 2017 / 9:54 PM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-Skycity Entertainment proposes to recognise impairment of Skycity Darwin's goodwill of A$95 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Skycity Entertainment Group Ltd :

* Skycity proposes to recognise an impairment of Skycity Darwin's goodwill of A$95 million

* Proposed that non-cash impairment be recognised in Skycity's statutory accounts for 12 months to 30 june 2017

* Proposed non-cash impairment will not impact determination of Skycity's final dividend for fy17

* Proposal to write-off Darwin's goodwill is primarily attributable to increased competitive pressures in gaming machine business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.