4 days ago
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
August 9, 2017 / 9:42 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Skyline Medical signs merger agreement with Cytobioscience

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Skyline Medical Inc:

* Skyline Medical signs definitive merger agreement with Cytobioscience

* Skyline Medical - upon closing of acquisition, Garvin will be named president of Skyline Medical and will be appointed to Skyline Medical board

* Says acquisition has been approved by boards of directors of both companies

* Skyline Medical Inc - ‍under terms of agreement, Skyline will pay owners of Cytobioscience at closing 19.8% of outstanding common shares​

* Skyline Medical Inc says upon closing of acquisition Schwartz will remain chief executive officer and a director of Skyline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

