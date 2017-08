BRIEF-Skyocean International announces Hengyang Dreameast Project Development Plans Transfer Agreement

July 21 (Reuters) - Skyocean International Holdings Ltd :

* Unit and Hunan Dreameast Cultural Investment as vendor enters hengyang dreameast project development plans transfer agreement

* Hunan Dreameast agreed to sell project plans prepared by Hunan Dreameast in relation to Hengnan Land at consideration of RMB9 million

* Jiaxing Dreameast Cultural Investment and zhejiang dreameast cultural entered into Jiashan Dreameast Project Development Plans Transfer Agreement

* Pursuant to Jiashan Dreameast Project Development Plans Transfer Agreement, Zhejiang Dreameast agreed to sell project plans for RMB1.5 million