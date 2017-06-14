FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Sky's Italy unit confirms winning Champions League TV rights for 2018-2021
June 14, 2017 / 4:03 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Sky's Italy unit confirms winning Champions League TV rights for 2018-2021

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - European pay-TV group Sky says:

* confirms has won tender for exclusive TV rights to broadcast Champions League matches in Italy for 2018-2021 seasons

* TV rights also include Europa League and are for over 340 matches

* tender was won thanks to a "rational and sustainable investment", without disclosing amount offered

* Sky Italia CEO Andrea Zappia says he is "very happy for the result (of the tender)... which reinforces Sky's position in sports programming in Italy" Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

