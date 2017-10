Aug 7 (Reuters) - SkyWest Inc

* SkyWest Inc reports combined July 2017 traffic for SkyWest Airlines and ExpressJet Airlines

* SkyWest Inc - ‍reported 162,425 block hours in July 2017, compared to 169,513 block hours in July 2016​

* SkyWest Inc - ‍July 2017 load factor 82.0 percent versus 84.7 percent in July 2016​

* SkyWest Inc - ‍ July 2017 departures 97,545 versus 101,935 departures in July 2016​