a month ago
BRIEF-Skywest reports combined June 2017 traffic for Skywest Airlines and Expressjet Airlines
July 7, 2017 / 12:53 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Skywest reports combined June 2017 traffic for Skywest Airlines and Expressjet Airlines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Skywest Inc

* Skywest, Inc. reports combined June 2017 traffic for Skywest Airlines and Expressjet Airlines

* Says ‍reported 159,214 block hours in June 2017, compared to 168,060 block hours in June 2016​

* Skywest Inc - Skywest generated 2.84 billion available seat miles (ASMS) for June 2017, compared to 2.95 billion ASMS for June 2016, or a 3.9% decrease

* Skywest Inc - June load factor 83.0% versus 84.5%

* Says June revenue passenger miles 2.36 billion versus 2.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

