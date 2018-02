Feb 5 (Reuters) - Skyworks Solutions Inc:

* SKYWORKS ANNOUNCES NEW $1 BILLION STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC - NEWLY AUTHORIZED STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM REPLACES IN ITS ENTIRETY $500 MILLION STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC - CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO FUND REPURCHASE PROGRAM USING COMPANY'S WORKING CAPITAL