March 5 (Reuters) - Skyworth Digital Holdings Ltd:

* NOTES PRESS ARTICLE WHICH SAYS CO TARGETS TO INCREASE ITS NEW INCOME BY 20% AND PROFIT BY TWO FOLD IN 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR​

* APPLIED TO STOCK EXCHANGE FOR RESUMPTION OF TRADING IN CO’S ORDINARY SHARES AT 1:00 P.M. ON MARCH 5

* SKCLARIFIES THAT FIGURES IN PRESS ATRICLE ARE FOR INTERNAL DISCUSSION & DO NOT INDICATE THAT CO CAN OR WILL ACHIEVE THESE RESULTS