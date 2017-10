Oct 18 (Reuters) - SL Green Realty Corp

* SL Green Realty Corp. Reports third quarter 2017 EPS of $0.40 per share; and FFO of $1.49 per share

* Q3 FFO per share $1.49

* SL Green Realty Corp - ‍FFO for Q3 of 2016 included $21.5 million, or $0.20 per share, of net non-recurring income​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: