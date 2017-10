Oct 26 (Reuters) - SL Green Realty Corp

* SL Green Realty Corp Announces pricing of an additional $100 million of SL Green Realty Corp., Sl Green Operating Partnership, L.P. And Reckson Operating Partnership, L.P.’s 4.50% senior unsecured notes due 2022

* SL Green Realty Corp - ‍notes priced at 105.334% plus accrued interest from June 1, 2017, with a yield to maturity of 3.298%​