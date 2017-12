Dec 7 (Reuters) - Slam Exploration Ltd:

* SLAM ANNOUNCES $500,000 PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* SLAM EXPLORATION LTD - ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 2 MILLION UNITS AT $0.05 PER UNIT & UP TO 8 MILLION FLOW-THROUGH (FT) UNITS AT $0.05/ FT UNIT

* SLAM EXPLORATION LTD - PROCEEDS RECEIVED FROM FT UNITS WILL BE USED TO FUND EXPLORATION ON SLAM‘S COBALT AND BASE METAL PROJECTS IN NEW BRUNSWICK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: