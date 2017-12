Dec 27 (Reuters) - SLASKIE KAMIENICE SA:

* ALLOTS 370 SERIES D1 BONDS OF TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF 3.7 MILLION ZLOTYS

* IN SEPT. CO INFORMED THAT IT PLANNED TO ISSUE BONDS FOR UP TO 5 MLN ZLOTYS