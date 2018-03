March 2 (Reuters) - SLASKIE KAMIENICE SA:

* ITS UNIT, FULINOWO SP. Z O.O., BUYS REAL ESTATE IN KUZNICE FOR TOTAL VALUE OF 5.5 MILLION ZLOTYS

* FULINOWO TO PAY IN TWO INSTALLMENTS

* FIRST INSTALLMENT OF 1.5 MILLION ZLOTYS TO BE PAID BY FULINOWO AND SECOND INSTALLMENT OF 4 MILLION ZLOTYS TO BE COVERED BY INVESTMENT LOAN