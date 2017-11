Nov 21 (Reuters) - SLEEPZ AG:

* 9-MONTH ‍SALES OF EUR 8.8 MILLION, THUS FALLING SHORT OF PREVIOUS YEAR‘S LEVEL BY 19%​

* 9-MONTH ‍EBITDA OF MINUS EUR 1.8 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: MINUS EUR 1.3 MILLION)​

* 9-MONTH ‍NET LOSS MINUS EUR 2.9 MILLION COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR‘S FIGURE OF MINUS EUR 3.9 MILLION​

* ‍COMPANY IS STILL HOLDING ACQUISITION NEGOTIATIONS WITH CUBITABO GMBH​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)