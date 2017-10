Oct 12 (Reuters) - SLEEPZ AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: SLEEPZ AG: ADJUSTMENT OF THE ANNUAL FORECAST 2017

* ‍GROUP NOW EXPECTS 2017 CONSOLIDATED SALES OF EUR 12-14 MILLION (SO FAR: EUR 18 MILLION)​

* OUTLOOK 2017: ‍RESULT AT LEVEL OF SUBSIDIARIES IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF EUR MINUS 1 TO MINUS 1.5 MILLION​

* ‍SALES REVENUE OF APPROX. EUR 8.8 MILLION IN FIRST NINE MONTHS (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 10.9 MILLION)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)