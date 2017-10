BRIEF-Sleepz H1 consolidated earnings at minus EUR 2.2 mln

Sept 15 (Reuters) - SLEEPZ AG:

* H1 CONSOLIDATED SALES OF EUR 5.9 MILLION WERE GENERATED AFTER EUR 7.7 MILLION IN SAME PERIOD OF PREVIOUS YEAR

* H1 CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS STABLE YEAR-ON-YEAR AT MINUS EUR 2.2 MILLION AS A RESULT OF COST REDUCTIONS INTRODUCED

* H1 EBITDA OF MINUS EUR 1.2 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: MINUS EUR 1.0 MILLION)

* ANTICIPATES A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN SALES IN NEXT FEW QUARTERS AS A RESULT OF GRAFENFELS MATTRESS RANGE

* ANTICIPATES A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN SALES IN NEXT FEW QUARTERS AS A RESULT OF GRAFENFELS MATTRESS RANGE

* EXPECT EARNINGS TO REMAIN SLIGHTLY NEGATIVE AT LEVEL OF SUBSIDIARIES IN 2017