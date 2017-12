BRIEF-Sligro Food And Heineken Enter Into Strategic Partnership Agreement‍​

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Sligro Food Group Nv:

* SLIGRO FOOD GROUP AND HEINEKEN ENTER INTO STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT‍​

* SLIGRO WILL CARRY OUT HEINEKEN’S LOGISTICS OPERATIONS FOR THE DUTCH HOSPITALITY SECTOR‍​

* NOT INCLUDED IN THE PARTNERSHIP IS THE DELIVERY OF TANK BEER, WHICH HEINEKEN WILL CONTINUE TO DO

* OVER NEXT FEW YRS TO INVEST AROUND €80 TO €100 MILLION IN INTEGRATED STATE-OF-THE-ART DISTRIBUTION NETWORK- CEO

* EXPECT TO BE ABLE TO ACHIEVE FULL SYNERGY - CEO‍​

* IN ADDITION, HEINEKEN HAS SOLD THE WHOLESALE OPERATIONS OF THE OTHER FOOD AND NON-FOOD RANGE, INCLUDING SOFT DRINKS, WATERS, SPIRITS, WINES, TEA AND COFFEE TO SLIGRO

* PARTNERSHIP HAS A TERM OF 15 YRS Source text: bit.ly/2AiintH Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)