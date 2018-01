BRIEF-Sligro Food FY Net EBITDA 174 Million Euros

Jan 25 (Reuters) - SLIGRO FOOD GROUP NV:

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 81 MILLION VERSUS EUR 73 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.4 PER SHARE

* FY EBITDA EUR 174 MILLION VERSUS EUR 156 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 2.970 BILLION VERSUS EUR 2.813 BILLION YEAR AGO

* STILL EXPECTS ACQUISITIONS OF TINGLING, ISPC AND HEINEKEN TO BE APPROX EUR 180 MILLION NON-AUTONOMOUS REVENUE ADDED GROWTH IN 2018

* EXPECTS REVENUE TO DECREASE OF CIRCA EUR 10 MILLION IN 2018

* EXPECTS REVENUE TO DECREASE IN 2018 DUE TO VOLUME EXPORT

* ESTIMATES IMPLEMENTATIN COSTS FOR IT LANDSCAPE REPLACEMENT CIRCA EUR 60 MILLION

* ESTIMATES IMPLEMENTATIN COSTS IMPACT OF EUR 6 MILLION ON 2018 FIGURES Source text : bit.ly/2n9hfAa