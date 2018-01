Jan 9 (Reuters) - Sm Energy Co:

* SM ENERGY CO - DEAL FOR $500 MILLION

* PRESS RELEASE - SM ENERGY ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL 112,200 ACRE LEASEHOLD IN THE POWDER RIVER BASIN FOR $500 MILLION

* SM ENERGY CO - ASSETS TO BE SOLD HAD NET PRODUCTION AS OF DECEMBER 2017 OF APPROXIMATELY 2,200 BOE/D