BRIEF-SM Energy Q3 loss per share $0.80
November 2, 2017 / 10:00 PM / in 10 hours

BRIEF-SM Energy Q3 loss per share $0.80

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - SM Energy Co:

* SM Energy reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.25

* Q3 loss per share $0.80

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* SM Energy Co - ‍Q3 production totaled 10.7 mmboe, comprised of 32% oil, 45% natural gas and 23% ngls​

* SM Energy Co sees ‍total production of 44.2 to 44.6 mmboe for 2017​

* SM Energy Co qtrly ‍total operating revenues and other income was $295.4 million versus $352.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

