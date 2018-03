March 8 (Reuters) - SM WIRTSCHAFTSBERATUNGS AG:

* PROFIT INCREASE EXPECTED IN 2018 TO MORE THAN 2 MILLION EUROS

* INCREASES AS ANNOUNCED DIVIDEND FOR 2017 TO EUR 0.20 PER SHARE

* FY PROFIT FROM ORDINARY BUSINESS ACTIVITIES IN THE AMOUNT OF EUR 0.607 MILLION

* FY SALES REVENUES CLEARLY REACHED € 1.2 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)