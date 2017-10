Aug 11 (Reuters) - SM WIRTSCHAFTSBERATUNGS AG:

* H1 EBT MORE THAN DOUBLED TO EUR 643 THOUSAND AFTER EUR 313 THOUSAND YEAR AGO​

* IS PLANNING INCREASE IN DIVIDEND FOR THE 2017 FY FROM EUR 0.06 TO EUR 0.20

* H1 SALES REVENUES TEUR 634 (PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD TEUR 1,091) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)