Nov 9 (Reuters) - Sma Solar

* Ceo says 2018 sales will likely be impacted by supply issues, currently looking to contract additional suppliers of key components

* Ceo says supply problem is about insufficient availability of components

* Ceo says business we have secured in utility segment in united states is quite promising

* Cfo says could reach high end of our 2017 ebitda outlook