Oct 6 (Reuters) - SMART EYE AB (PUBL)

* SMART EYE AB APPOINTS ANDERS LYRHEDEN AS NEW CFO

‍ANDERS LYRHEDEN HAS BEEN APPOINTED NEW CFO IN SMART EYE AB, HE REPLACES ULRIKA DROTZ MOLIN WHO LEFT POSITION ON SEPTEMBER 15, 2017​