FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Smart & Final Stores Q3 earnings per share $0.07
Sections
Featured
May prepared to up divorce bill offer - Sun
The road to Brexit
May prepared to up divorce bill offer - Sun
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Arts
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Peru down New Zealand to complete World Cup lineup
Sport
Peru down New Zealand to complete World Cup lineup
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 15, 2017 / 9:21 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

BRIEF-Smart & Final Stores Q3 earnings per share $0.07

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Smart & Final Stores Inc

* Smart & Final Stores Inc reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.17

* Q3 earnings per share $0.07

* Q3 sales $1.457 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.48 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Smart & Final Stores Inc - qtrly ‍comparable store sales increase of 1.5 pct​

* Smart & Final Stores Inc - sees 2017 ‍comparable store sales growth 0.8% - 1.0%​

* Smart & Final Stores Inc - sees 2017 ‍net sales growth between 5.0% - 5.2%​

* Smart & Final Stores Inc - sees ‍2017 adjusted diluted eps approximately $0.43​

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.57, revenue view $4.38 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.