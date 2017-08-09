FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Smart Global Holdings Inc announces refinancing transaction
August 9, 2017 / 8:47 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Smart Global Holdings Inc announces refinancing transaction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Smart Global Holdings Inc

* Smart Global Holdings Inc announces refinancing transaction

* Smart Global Holdings Inc- ‍extends maturities of term loans to august 2022 and revolver to february 2022​

* Smart Global Holdings Inc- refinancing transaction increases principal amount of term loans from $151 million to $165 million​

* Smart Global Holdings-due to refinancing term loans, 1.9 million second tranche warrants exercisable at $0.03/share previously issued to lenders, terminated​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

