BRIEF-SmartFinancial Inc To Acquire Southern Community Bank

Dec 12 (Reuters) - SmartFinancial Inc:

* SMARTFINANCIAL, INC. TO ACQUIRE TULLAHOMA, TN-BASED SOUTHERN COMMUNITY BANK

* SMARTFINANCIAL INC - UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, COMBINED COMPANY IS EXPECTED TO HAVE ASSETS OF APPROXIMATELY $2.0 BILLION

* SMARTFINANCIAL INC - AGGREGATE ANNOUNCED TRANSACTION VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $31.8 MILLION

* SMARTFINANCIAL- UNDER DEAL TERMS, SHAREHOLDERS OF TENNESSEE BANCSHARES TO RECEIVE 0.8065 SHARES OF CO‘S STOCK FOR EACH SHARE OF TENNESSEE BANCSHARES STOCK

* SMARTFINANCIAL - TENNESSEE BANCSHARES MAY PAY A ONE-TIME SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND OF UP TO $0.70 PER SHARE ON TENNESSEE BANCSHARES STOCK