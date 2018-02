Jan 31 (Reuters) - Smartfinancial Inc:

* SMARTFINANCIAL REPORTS BREAK-EVEN NET INCOME FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AFTER DEFERRED TAX ASSET CHARGE

* Q4 OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.35

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.00

* NET INTEREST INCOME TOTALED $15.3 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2017 COMPARED TO $9.9 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: