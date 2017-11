Nov 27 (Reuters) - Equity Financial Holdings Inc:

* SMOOTHWATER CAPITAL CORPORATION INCREASES PRICE TO $10.25 PER SHARE IN ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF EQUITY FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.

* EQUITY FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC- ‍EQUITY CONTINUES TO HAVE RIGHT TO CONSIDER UNSOLICITED ALTERNATIVE PROPOSALS THAT COULD RESULT IN A SUPERIOR PROPOSAL​