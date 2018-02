Feb 7 (Reuters) - Smurfit Kappa Group Plc:

* REG-SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC STATEMENT RE MEDIUM-TERM OUTLOOK

* ‍OBJECTIVE TO INVEST EUR 1.6 BILLION ABOVE MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BETWEEN 2018 AND 2021​

* ‍PLANS TO DELIVER A MEDIUM-TERM ROCE TARGET OF 17%​

* ‍REVISED MEDIUM-TERM TARGET LEVERAGE RANGE OF 1.75X TO 2.5X NET DEBT TO EBITDA​