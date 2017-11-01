FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Smurfit Kappa sees FY EBITDA in line with market expectations
November 1, 2017 / 7:32 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Smurfit Kappa sees FY EBITDA in line with market expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

* Smurfit Kappa - group revenue growth of 4% for the third quarter and year-to-date; increased sequential EBITDA margin of 15.1% in q3

* Smurfit kappa - recovered fibre cost pressures remained, resulting in a headwind of almost €40 million for the quarter and €111 million ytd compared to 2016

* Smurfit Kappa - expect to deliver a full year EBITDA in line with current market expectations and will enter 2018 with optimism and good momentum

* Smurfit KAPPA - reported third quarter EBITDA in Europe was up 3% year-on-year; in the Americas, EBITDA decreased 8% y/y Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
