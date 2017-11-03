FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-S&N CEO will not confim if activist investor Elliott has stake
Sections
Featured
UK economy holds steady but outlook remains weak
economy
UK economy holds steady but outlook remains weak
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Albanians view antique communist-era spyware in 'House of Leaves'
lifestyle
Albanians view antique communist-era spyware in 'House of Leaves'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
November 3, 2017 / 7:50 AM / in a day

BRIEF-S&N CEO will not confim if activist investor Elliott has stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Smith & Nephew

* Ceo says cost savings plan will be finalised by year-end results in feb

* Ceo will not comment on identity of any investors

* Ceo says not thinking about asset disposal at all

* Ceo says he will until last day of his tenure, transition will be smooth

* Ceo says impact of us. Hurricanes was about $5 million, also affected emerging markets

* Ceo says he confident in existing company strategy, pursuing ongoing simplification

* Ceo says he is not pushing for m&a, believe startegy will create value for all shareholders Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.