Aug 4 (Reuters) - SNAITECH SPA:

* H1 REVENUE EUR 437.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 442.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET PROFIT EUR 2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 0.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* THE PROSPECTED AWPS CUT IS NOT EXPECTED TO AFFECT THE GOAL TO BREAK-EVEN ON NET PROFIT IN 2017

* BASED ON PROSPECTED AWPS CUT, FORECASTS REDUCTION OF AVERAGE GROWTH OF WAGERS DOWN TO 3.1% FROM BUSINESS PLAN TARGET OF ABOVE 4% IN 2017-2019