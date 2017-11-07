Nov 7 (Reuters) - Snap Inc:

* Snap Inc - co “misjudged strong early demand” for spectacles and purchased more inventory than co now anticipates being able to sell

* Snap - “moving forward, we will continue to be in the market place with spectacles and expect modest revenue from the product line”

* Snap Inc - “we are currently redesigning our application to make it easier to use”‍​

* Snap - “there is a strong likelihood that the redesign of our application will be disruptive to our business in the short term”‍​

* Snap - willing to take risk of redesign “for what we believe are substantial longterm benefits to our business‍​”

* Snap - “we don’t yet know how the behavior of our community will change when they begin to use our updated application”

* Snap says in 2018, going to build more distribution and monetization opportunities for creator community on snapchat - prepared remarks‍​