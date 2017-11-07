FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Snap Inc says ‍DAUS grew to 178 million
November 7, 2017 / 9:29 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

BRIEF-Snap Inc says ‍DAUS grew to 178 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Snap Inc:

* Snap Inc reports third quarter 2017 results

* Snap Inc - ‍DAUS grew from 153 million in Q3 2016 to 178 million in Q3 2017​

* Snap Inc - qtrly net loss per share attributable to class A, class B, and class C common stockholders $‍0.36​

* Snap Inc - ‍ARPU was $1.17 in q3 2017, an increase of 39% over Q3 2016 when ARPU was $0.84​

* Snap Inc qtrly revenue $207.9 million, up 62 percent

* Snap Inc - ‍in Q3 , recorded $39.9 million of charges related to spectacles inventory​

* Snap Inc - ‍hosting costs per dau were $0.68 in Q3 2017, as compared to $0.64 in Q3 2016 and $0.61 in Q2 2017​

* Snap Inc - qtrly ‍non-GAAP diluted net loss per share $0.14​

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.15, revenue view $236.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
