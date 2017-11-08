FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Snap Inc says Tencent notified co it has acquired 145.8 mln shares of non-voting Class A common stock
November 8, 2017 / 11:39 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

BRIEF-Snap Inc says Tencent notified co it has acquired 145.8 mln shares of non-voting Class A common stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Snap Inc:

* Says in Nov 2017, Tencent notified company it has acquired 145.8 million shares of non-voting Class A common stock of co via open market purchases‍​

* On Nov 7, Tim Sehn notified co that he would resign as senior vice president of engineering, effective on Dec 1, 2017

* Jerry Hunter, who is currently vice president of core engineering, will assume Sehn’s responsibilities

* On Nov 7, compensation committee of board appointed Lara Sweet, chief accounting officer, to serve as principal accounting officer

* Andrew Vollero will continue to serve as chief financial officer and principal financial officer Source text : (bit.ly/2zqvybE) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
