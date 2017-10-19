BRIEF-Snap-On announces third quarter 2017 results

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Snap-on Inc
* Snap-On announces third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 earnings per share $2.29
* Q3 earnings per share view $2.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.45 excluding items
* Q3 sales $903.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $889.2 million
* Qtrly organic net sales up 2.3%
* Anticipates that its full year 2017 effective income tax rate will be comparable to its 2016 full year rate
* Expects that capital expenditures in 2017 will be in a range of $80 million to $90 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)