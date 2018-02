Feb 26 (Reuters) - Snap-On Inc:

* SNAP-ON INC - ‍ON FEBRUARY 20, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO AN UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT - SEC FILING​

* SNAP-ON INC - ‍PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT CO AGREED TO SELL AND UNDERWRITERS AGREED TO PURCHASE, $400 MILLION PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF CO‘S 4.100% NOTES DUE 2048​

* SNAP-ON INC - ‍NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 1, 2048​ Source text - (bit.ly/2FwZ4xo) Further company coverage: