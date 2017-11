Nov 21 (Reuters) - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc

* SNC-Lavalin announces private offering of $300 million of unsecured debentures

* SNC-Lavalin Group Inc - ‍priced an offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 2.689% series 1 unsecured debentures due November 24, 2020​

* SNC-Lavalin Group Inc - ‍intends to use net proceeds of offering to repay certain indebtedness outstanding under its existing main credit agreement​