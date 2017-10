Oct 30 (Reuters) - SNOWWORLD NV:

* FY PRELIMINARY EBITDA EUR 9.7 MILLION VERSUS EBITDA OF EUR 8.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY PRELIMINARY REVENUE EUR ‍​27.3 MILLION VERSUS REVENUE OF EUR 25.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍IMPAIRMENT OF CAPITALISED DEVELOPMENT COSTS FOR PARIS AND BARCELONA OF EUR 1.0 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)