Oct 27 (Reuters) - SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER AG:

* REVENUE RISES TO EUR 81.0 MILLION IN FIRST NINE MONTHS (+40.8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR)​

* OUTLOOK 2017: REVENUE AROUND EUR 120 MILLION (PREVIOUS FORECAST: EUR 110 MILLION)​

* ‍FORECASTING A GENERALLY BALANCED OPERATING RESULT FOR 2017 FISCAL YEAR​

* ‍UNADJUSTED, GROUP IS RECORDING NEGATIVE EBITDA OF EUR -0.5 MILLION FOR 9MTH (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 6.3 MILLION)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)