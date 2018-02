BRIEF-SNP FY Group Revenue Increases To About EUR 122 Million

Jan 31 (Reuters) - SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE :

* DGAP-NEWS: SNP SE RECORDS SIGNIFICANT REVENUE GROWTH IN THE 2017 FISCAL YEAR

* FY REVENUE INCREASES TO APPROXIMATELY EUR 122 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 80.7 MILLION)

* EXPECTS 2018 GROUP REVENUE OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 150 TO 155 MILLION IN 2017

* ORDER ENTRY REACHED EUR 130.7 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

* ORDER BACKLOG AT ABOUT EUR 62 MILLION (2016: EUR 39.3 MILLION) ON DECEMBER 31, 2017

* FY CONSOLIDATED EBITDA OF AROUND EUR 6.3 MILLION (NON-IFRS)

* FY CONSOLIDATED EBITDA OF AROUND EUR 6.3 MILLION (NON-IFRS)

* FY EBITDA OF AROUND EUR 2 MILLION BASED ON IFRS (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 8.5 MILLION)