Aug 4 (Reuters) - Snyder's-Lance Inc

* Snyder's-Lance Inc - ‍Snyder's-Lance Inc evolving to a business unit structure and implementing a new organization design - SEC filing​

* Snyder's-Lance Inc - ‍role of chief marketing officer has been eliminated and, effective August 2, 2017​

* Snyder's-Lance Inc - ‍Rodrigo Troni Pena is no longer company's senior vice president, chief marketing officer​ Source text: [ID:bit.ly/2wrzaFE] Further company coverage: